Erdoğan, Kavelashvili discuss crash of Turkish Air Force plane

The presidents of Türkiye and Georgia discussed the progress of search operations at the C-130 crash site. Kavelashvili expressed his condolences to Erdoğan over the victims of the crash.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the main issues related to the crash of the Turkish Air Force C-130.

The heads of state discussed the details of the search operations at the site of the tragedy. The Georgian president expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart over the loss of servicemen. Erdoğan thanked Kavelashvili for his support.