Türkiye announces number of military personnel aboard the crashed C-130

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has released information on the number of military personnel aboard the C-130 military transport aircraft that crashed on Tuesday.

"Our aircraft that crashed had 20 personnel on board, including the flight crew. Search and rescue operations are ongoing",

Türkiye's Ministry of Defense reported.

The Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan before crashing on the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan, with investigation into circumstances and causes ongoing.