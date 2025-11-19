Erdoğan to visit G20 summit in South Africa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit South Africa for the upcoming G20 summit at the end of November, as announced by his press secretary, Burhanettin Duran.

"Our president will address the Summit, which will be held under the theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainable Development'",

Burhanettin Duran reported.

Erdoğan plans to engage in discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as leaders from other G20 nations and representatives from various international organizations.

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump will not attend the G20 summit, having declined to make the trip due to disagreements with South African authorities over the treatment of the white population. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be absent from the G20.