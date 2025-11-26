Flights from Baku to Amman to launch in June 2026

Azerbaijan Airlines CEO Samir Rzayev met with representatives from Jordan's transport and tourism sectors, resulting in an agreement to establish the new flight route, according to an AZAL press statement.

The meeting was described as an importnat step in strengthening civil aviation ties between Azerbaijan and Jordan. The parties agreed to launch flights between Baku and Amman in June 2026.

It should be noted that a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan was held in Baku today. In particular, Amman invited Baku to cooperate on investment projects in Syria.