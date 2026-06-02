Georgia becomes member of WHO Executive Board

Georgia has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, media reported. First Deputy Health Minister Irakli Sasania will represent the country for a three-year term.

Sasania said that joining the WHO's governing body reflects Georgia's standing on the international stage.

"The Executive Board is the principal decision-making body of the WHO, setting the agenda and direction for global policymaking. Therefore, Georgia's participation in its work represents important recognition for the country on the international stage and, at the same time, a great responsibility",

he stated.

The WHO Executive Board consists of 34 members selected based on equitable geographical distribution to ensure coverage of all global regions.