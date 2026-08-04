Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled that a possible breakthrough in talks with Iran could come within 48 hours, noting that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened for navigation very soon.

"The Strait is going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open," Trump said.

"We're having very good discussions," he said in an interview with Fox News, lamenting that Iran allegedly "don't like to admit that." The U.S. leader called the Islamic republic's approach to negotiations "a little bit disconcerting."

"We're moving along very nicely. We'll find out. We'll know in 48 hours, but [it] could happen tomorrow or the next one. A lot of progress has been made," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also said that Iran’s renunciation of nuclear weapons will be formalized.

"Iran <...> will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but it's going to be formal," Trump said.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that the U.S. is preparing to announce temporary agreements with Iran and Oman on the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.