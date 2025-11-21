Georgia celebrates its key national religious holiday, Giorgoba

Today marks the second celebration of Giorgoba, or St. George's Day, this year. As St. George is the patron saint of Georgia, this day is the nation's primary religious holiday. Due to its significance, Giorgoba is a public holiday, and when it falls on a weekday, it is officially a non-working day.

Giorgoba is celebrated twice a year - on May 6th and November 23rd. Both dates commemorate St. George's martyrdom: his breaking on the wheel in November and his beheading in May.

Solemn services are being conducted today in all Georgian Orthodox churches in memory of the country's patron saint.

The veneration of St. George in Georgia began with the nation's early adoption of Christianity. According to legend, the feast was introduced by St. Nino, the Enlightener of Georgia, who some sources claim was a cousin of St. George.

As early as 335, the first church dedicated to Saint George was opened in Georgia; it was built over St. Nino's grave. By the 9th century, St. George's churches and chapels were erected throughout Georgia.

In Georgia, St. George is the patron saint not only of warriors but also of farmers, shepherds, and travelers. His name remains one of the most popular in the republic, and Georgian kings were traditionally often named after him.

In modern Georgia, St. George is depicted as St. George the Victorious, slaying the serpent, on the national coat of arms.