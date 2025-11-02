Hamas hands over bodies of three more hostages to Israel

Israel has received three more coffins with the remains of hostages who died in captivity in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

"Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages, which were handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, they will be transferred to Israel. They will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to their families," the statement reads.

Earlier, Hamas said it will hand over to Red Cross medics the bodies of three more deceased Israeli hostage.

"As part of the deal we will hand over [to medics] the bodies of three more hostages that were retrieved today in the southern Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

Earlier, Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of the Gaza ceasefire plan. Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel.