Iran to create Hormuz hotline to prevent incidents

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran agreed to establish a communication channel on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent conflicts and incidents, Mehr reported.

"Problems may arise in the Strait of Hormuz, so we agreed to create a center and a communication line so that if problems arise, we can resolve them more quickly within a 30-day period," Ghalibaf said.

According to him, this communication line is not intended to obtain permission from Iran for passage, as authorization remains a separate procedure. The line is only designed to resolve issues involving ships or possible incidents and to provide clarifications when necessary, he added.

The official also emphasized that the management of the strait will never be carried out in the same way as before the war.

"International law norms will be respected, and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be regulated by Iran in accordance with these norms and Iran’s established rules," Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf also stated that during talks with the United States in Switzerland, the parties agreed on a procedure to unfreeze Iranian assets worth $12 billion.