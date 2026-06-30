Iran's oil revenues reach 35 bln dollars in two weeks

Iran has exported 50 million barrels of oil in two weeks, and its income is about $3.5 billion, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran has exported 50 million barrels of crude oil since the U.S.-imposed blockade was lifted two weeks ago. This equates to 1.66 million barrels per day for June 2026.

Experts estimate that Iran's income from the export of 50 million barrels of oil, including the price of oil in the last two weeks, will reach about $3.5 billion. In other words, Iran has earned an average of more than $233 million a day from sales of the crude oil.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker and head of Iran’s negotiating team Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a television interview regarding the sale of oil, “The removal of oil sanctions has been done and we are selling oil at a 20% higher price."

The blockade was lifted within the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran on June 17, after which the US Department of the Treasury issued a 60-day authorization permitting the production and sale of Iranian oil until August 21.