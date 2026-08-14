Iran prepares to resume conflict with US - report

Iran believes that U.S. and Israeli efforts to secure a ceasefire are aimed solely at easing pressure on the markets and preparing for a new phase of hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials and intelligence reports.

According to the newspaper, Tehran believes that the current negotiations may be nothing more than an "interlude before more conflict," and that the memorandum signed "was likely just an attempt by the U.S. and Israel to take pressure off the global economy and buy time for a bigger attack down the road."

The Wall Street Journal noted that Tehran’s readiness to fight back "highlights a deep lack of trust that is likely to keep the two sides from reaching a durable deal to end the conflict any time soon."

Tehran's efforts have included giving the IRGC greater control, appointing veterans of the Iran-Iraq War and other internal crises to key positions, expanding domestic counterintelligence operations and increasing production of missiles and drones.