US and Iran agree to extend ceasefire

An agreement has been reached to extend a 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Al Arabiya reported.

"Reports indicate an agreement has been reached to extend a 60-day ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran," the report reads.

Neither the U.S. government nor the Iranian government has confirmed or denied this information.

The 60-day window established in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran in June expired on Monday. The deadline passed without a breakthrough, and Washington and Tehran remain divided over the main issues, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

The MoU signed in June declared an "immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts," but the arrangement quickly began to unravel. On July 7, Trump said the agreement was "over," while Tehran repeatedly accused Washington of violating its commitments.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran has effectively closed the strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas previously passed.