Kushner and Netanyahu conclude Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with US special envoy Jared Kushner in Tel Aviv for four‑hour talks on implementing Washington's Gaza plan.

The two sides agreed that Hamas must fully disarm before any reconstruction of Palestinian territories can begin, with the US overseeing the disposal of weapons, a diplomatic source said.

Netanyahu also reiterated that Israeli forces would not withdraw beyond the "Yellow Line" and would maintain full combat readiness, with Tel Aviv continuing to carry out pre‑emptive strikes.