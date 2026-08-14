Kushner to meet Netanyahu to push Trump Gaza plan - report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push a 15-point Gaza plan Israel has rejected, The Jerusalem Post.

The meeting on Monday comes a day after Kushner’s visit to El-Alamein, Egypt, to convene with Qatari, Turkish and Egyptian mediators. He was accompanied by Board of Peace Director-General Nickolay Mladenov and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

"Jared Kushner, Board of Peace head Nikolay Mladenov, and Tony Blair met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials on Monday, continuing to apply pressure on Israel to move forward with the next stage of the US plan for Gaza and advance US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, including the 15-point document on disarming Hamas," the report reads.

Kushner also held a rare meeting with members of the Hamas group’s political leadership, “with the objective of translating the roadmap’s obligations into concrete, verifiable steps”.