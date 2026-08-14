Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia exceed 17 mln dollars

Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia exceed 17 mln dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The value of goods exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia amounted to $17.3 million in January-July 2026.

According to data from Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the value of Azerbaijan’s imports from Armenia during the reporting period totaled $960.

Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $29.2 billion in the first seven months of 2026. The figure increased by 1.3%, compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, exports accounted for $19.3 billion of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $9.8 billion.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $9.4 billion, which was 5.9 times higher than a year earlier.

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