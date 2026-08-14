Yerevan and New Delhi discuss defense cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is on an official visit to Yerevan.

Papikyan praised the bilateral military contacts and discussed prospects for expanding defense cooperation, including military-technical cooperation.

The ministers also addressed regional and international security issues.

India is one of Armenia's key defense partners. The two countries have signed contracts for the supply of 155‑mm ATAGS howitzers and Akash missile systems.