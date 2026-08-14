Turkish company to manage power grids in Uzbekistan

Turkish company Aksa Elektrik will take over management of electricity distribution networks in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region, Energy Minister Sherzod Khojaev announced.

This is the first time in Central Asia that a power grid facility has been transferred to private management.

"According to the results of an international tender held in the Samarkand region, the Turkish company Aksa Elektrik became the winner. The company will implement a project for the operation of existing power grids in the Samarkand region, as well as the construction of new ones",

Khojaev said.

All current employees will retain their jobs, with no more than 15% of staff to be recruited from abroad. The company also plans to source at least 90% of materials locally for construction and renovation work.