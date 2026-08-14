Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan doubles watermelon exports to Russia

Azerbaijan doubles watermelon exports to Russia
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan doubled its watermelon exports to Russia in the first half of 2026, reaching 7,400 tonnes worth $4.4 million, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Russia accounted for 83% of all watermelon shipments. Total watermelon exports from Azerbaijan reached 8,090 tonnes worth $4.75 million, with overall value doubling year‑on‑year while volumes rose 59%.

By the end of 2025, fruit and vegetable exports from Azerbaijan to Russia had reached $696 million, led by tomatoes ($181.7 million), hazelnuts ($67.5 million), and apples ($34.6 million).

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