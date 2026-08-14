Hamas calls on Board of Peace to compel Israel to observe ceasefire

Hamas has called on mediators and the Board of Peace to put pressure on Israel to compel it to abide by the Gaza ceasefire agreement and approve the transition to the second phase of the peace plan.

"We call on the mediators and the Board of Peace to compel Israel to fulfill its obligations under the Gaza agreement and to approve the plan for implementing its second phase," the statement reads.

The radicals reiterated after talks in Egypt’s El Alamein that they "accept the roadmap proposed to them," but did not revealed its details.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya television channel’s sources said that during talks with U.S. president’s son-in-la Jared Kushner, Hamas sought to ensure that the weapons held by the movement’s supporters remain in Gaza. However, Washington insists that these weapons be removed from the enclave, the TV channel noted.

Along with Kushner and Hamas leadership, the meetings in El Alamein were attended by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, as well Nickolay Mladenov, the Gaza Board of Peace high representative.