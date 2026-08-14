Residents returning to Azerbaijan's Khojavand and Shusha

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavand and Shusha districts, according to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

The current phase of the resettlement includes the relocation of 18 families (82 people) to Guzeykhirman village and 21 families (103 people) to Guneykhirman village in the Khojavand district. Additionally, 11 families (39 people) are relocated to the Kichik Galadarasi village of the Shusha district.

Prior to the relocation, the families had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, for many years.