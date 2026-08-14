US to replace USS Abraham Lincoln with USS George Washington

The U.S. is moving its last aircraft carrier out of the Pacific to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln - which is heading back after the longest American naval deployment since the Cold War.

The USS George Washington is departing the the South China Sea and is set to replace the Lincoln in the Middle East after it is returning home following concerns were raised over mental health and supply issues aboard the vessel.

U.S. Central Command head Admiral Brad Cooper acknowledged the fatigue of the USS Abraham Lincoln crew after visiting the aircraft carrier, which was scheduled to return to the U.S. in May.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the return of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from the Middle East as part of a scheduled rotation of forces. At the same time, he rejected claims that the carrier’s mission had dragged on too long.