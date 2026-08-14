ANAMA clears 1,700 hectares of liberated territories from mines in a week

Over the past week, Azerbaijani deminers have cleared 1,700 hectares of the liberated territories from 25 anti‑tank mines, 107 anti‑personnel mines, and 614 unexploded ordnance, according to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The operations involved ANAMA, the Defence Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, five private companies, and one non-governmental organization.

Since 2020, 436 people have been injured by mines in the liberated areas, with 73 fatalities and 363 injuries, the Prosecutor General's Office reported earlier. Citizens were urged to use only established safe routes.