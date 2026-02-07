Jacob Helberg to accompany JD Vance to Baku and Yerevan

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will join Vice President J.D. Vance's delegation on an upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US State Department announced.

Vance and Helberg's Caucasus tour is scheduled for early next week, February 9-11.

Jacob Helberg will primarily work on the development and implementation of the "Trump Trail" project during the visit.

Following the Caucasus tour, Helberg will also accompany Vance on his visit to Italy on the same dates.

Vice President Vance will focus on the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives in the South Caucasus region.