Khankendi Declaration adopted at Turkic World Week in Azerbaijan

Participants of the “Turkic World Week,” held to mark the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, have unanimously adopted the Khankendi Declaration, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture reported.

Future directions for cooperation among Turkic states were outlined in science, education, language, culture, and the preservation of shared historical heritage.

According to the ministry, the declaration expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for initiating the anniversary events, signing the relevant order, and for his continued focus on strengthening cooperation within the Turkic world, as well as for the high-level organization of the events in Baku and Khankendi.

The document also thanked the heads of Turkic states for their congratulatory messages to participants of the “Turkic World Week.”