Mirzoyan and Kos discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Brussels, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on its social media page.

"The sides expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the new Armenia–EU partnership strategic agenda and mutually emphasized their readiness to work actively to deepen cooperation in all areas envisioned by it," the statement reads.

The meeting touched upon the programs implemented with EU support, as well as the possibilities of expanding their scope through the use of existing instruments.

Mirzoyan and Kos discussed in detail efforts aimed at enhancing connectivity, investing in infrastructure development, and thereby promoting economic cooperation. Initiatives aimed at strengthening Armenia’s resilience were also discussed.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the EU Commissioner also reviewed matters related to upcoming high-level events - the European Political Community summit and the Armenia–EU summit to be held in Yerevan in May 2026.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on international developments.