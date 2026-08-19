Russia begins importing fuel

Russia has already begun importing fuel to boost supplies on the domestic market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The authorities have also adopted regulations allowing the production of fuel meeting lower environmental standards - Euro 2, Euro 3, and Euro 4, he noted.

"Imports have already begun, and the necessary regulations have been adopted to allow additional production of lower-standard fuel: Euro 2, Euro 3, and Euro 4," Novak said.

Earlier, the Russian government decided to extend the import damper mechanism to diesel fuel, a move intended to provide additional economic incentives for supplying imported diesel to the domestic market if necessary.