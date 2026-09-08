Baku to begin dredging operations in Caspian Sea in 2026

Dredging operations in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea in cooperation with international partners will begin at the end of 2026, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port LLC Eldar Salahov said.

According to him, the falling water level of the Caspian Sea is a serious environmental challenge for all Caspian littoral states. Though the port currently faces no technical issues due to these changes, they are taking the necessary measures.

"During the summer months, an international tender was announced for seabed dredging work. We are currently evaluating the tender results... I believe that at the end of 2026, we will physically begin dredging operations in the Caspian Sea together with international partners," Eldar Salahov said.

The CEO added that the work will last approximately one and a half years, but all technical preparatory work, studies and surveys have already been conducted.