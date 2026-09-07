Armenias economy grew by 6 percent

Armenia’s GDP grew by 6% in the first six months of the year. The country produced $14 bln worth of goods and services.

Armenia’s economy grew by almost 6% year-on-year in the first six months of the year, the country’s statistics agency reports.

The country’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the first quarter. From April to June, the production of goods and services in Armenia increased by 6.7%.

The country’s economic output in the first half of the year totaled $14 bln, equivalent to 5.2 trln drams.

At the same time, the agricultural sector contracted by almost 12%. The country’s industrial sector grew by nearly 11%. The construction industry recorded 24% growth.