IRGC warns ships against entering restricted zone in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned ships that any vessel attempting to pass through a restricted zone in the Strait of Hormuz will lose maritime, insurance, and logistics services.

The restricted zone begins near Chabahar and extends into parts of the Oman and Arabian seas, with exact coordinates to be announced later, an IRGC official said.

He added that violators would not be able to use the relevant services even after subsequent passage through the strait.

The day before, Iran announced plans to use revenue from ship passage fees to boost citizens' welfare and national defence.