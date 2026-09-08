Pakistani PM to visit Russia before year-end

The postponed visit to Russia by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take place before the end of 2026, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

"We are very close to this. The Prime Minister was supposed to arrive on March 3, when the war began," Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

The ambassador said that Pakistan has proposed a set of possible dates for the visit to Russia and is awaiting confirmation in the near future.