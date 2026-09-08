Armenia to receive large Russian grain shipment via Azerbaijan

A large consignment of grain will arrive from Russia to Armenia this week; transit delivery is carried out through Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, a train carrying 20 wagons of barley and 21 wagons of wheat will depart from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk-Kyasik station. The train will proceed through Azerbaijan and Georgia, after which it will arrive in Armenia.

The shipment follows a smaller delivery on September 5, which included five wagons of wheat, fertilizers, and timber. Regular grain supplies from Russia to Armenia are transited through Azerbaijan.