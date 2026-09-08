Baku and Yerevan agree on starting point for border delimitation

An agreement was reached to conduct the delimitation process of the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia from north to south, starting from the point where the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia intersect, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"There is an agreement on the direction in which the delimitation of our common border should proceed. There is an agreement and mutual understanding that the work should be carried out and progressed from the north to the south, starting from the more difficult northern border, the intersection of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia," Bayramov said.

The minister noted that the composition of the Azerbaijani delegation in the State Commission on Delimitation hasn't changed, and the commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

"The composition of the Azerbaijani delegation in the State Commission on Delimitation is unchanged. The commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. Regular meetings of the commissions are held, and discussions are held. In Armenia, the relevant commission is also headed by the deputy prime minister," Bayramov said.

He noted that during the past period, numerous meetings have been held between the commissions, and a number of documents regulating the activities of the commissions have been adopted.

According to Bayramov, more specific issues, including issues related to settlements, will be discussed as part of the delimitation commission's work.