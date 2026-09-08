IRGC responds to US attack on Iranian tankers

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported successful ballistic missile strikes on two U.S. destroyers and eight oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by Tasnim, the IRGC said that its navy struck the vessels “in response to the aggression and malice of the American terrorist army” after the U.S. struck five Iranian tankers.

The IRGC also reported that its forces targeted 10 additional “violating ships” that it accused of attempting to pass through a “prohibited and unsafe zone” of the strait, “incited and supported” by the US.

The IRGC said the strait remains under its “strong and authoritative surveillance and management”.

Earlier, the IRGC said it launched “devastating” missile attacks on U.S. forces at the al-Azraq base in Jordan, claiming the operation struck maintenance and deployment sites for F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets.