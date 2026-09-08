Azerbaijan-Israel Intergovernmental Commission to meet in 2027

Israeli Ambassador to Baku Ronen Kraus has announced that the fifth meeting of the Azerbaijan‑Israel intergovernmental commission will take place in Azerbaijan in 2027.

"The next meeting should be held in Azerbaijan in 2027. We don't have exact details yet, but that's the plan",

Kraus said.

Ronen Kraus said the focus would be on information technology, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and information security.

Baku and Tel Aviv are already implementing joint cybersecurity initiatives and have signed a memorandum of understanding on AI.