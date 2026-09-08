Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia carries out airstrikes on Houthis

Saudi Arabia carries out airstrikes on Houthis
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Royal Saudi Air Force carried out 32 airstrikes on four governorates in western Yemen, the Houthi rebels’ press service reported.

According to its information, the strikes targeted the governorates of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Hodeidah, and Taiz.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

The day before, the Saudi Press Agency reported that 73 people, including women and children, were injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian cities. According to its information, civilian and economic targets in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran were attacked.

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