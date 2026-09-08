Vestnik Kavkaza

US claims to have destroyed five Iranian oil tankers

US claims to have destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. military has destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, September 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days," the statement reads.

"CENTCOM destroyed the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman as well as M/T Derya near Kharg Island," the military specified.

"On September 5, CENTCOM forces destroyed three Iranian crude oil carriers," the statement added.

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