Tbilisi Film Festival tells shared history of Russia and Georgia

The Warm Stories film festival, held in the Georgian capital, featured documentaries about the shared history of Russia and Georgia and the legendary figures who closely linked the two countries.

The Warm Stories film festival continues in Tbilisi, Georgia. Its goal is to strengthen cultural ties between Russia and Georgia and remind viewers how strongly these two countries are bound by the shared history.

The first documentary shown to festival guests was a film about the famous Tbilisi Dynamo footballer Vladimir Gutsaev, and the second was a film about Tsarevich Georgy Alexandrovich, the younger brother of Nicholas II, whose life was closely interwinded with Georgia.