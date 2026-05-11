Trump says he may visit Russia this year

Donald Trump announced plans to visit Russia by the end of the year. The US President also spoke about the possibility of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

US President Donald Trump stated that he may visit Russia this year. According to the American politician, the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved.

"I think we will reach a settlement between Russia and Ukraine,”

– Donald Trump said.

Trump reminded that he has achieved resolution of 8 armed conflicts.

Tomorrow, the US leader will depart for a state visit to China.