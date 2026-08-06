Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign defence deal

Saudi ⁠Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye have signed a ⁠joint defence agreement, Pakistan’s ⁠foreign ministry said, deepening ‌security cooperation amid heightened military tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.

The agreement was signed by by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence, held at Al-Safa Palace on Friday.

"An armed ⁠attack on any one of the ⁠three countries would be ⁠regarded as an ⁠attack against them all," the statement reads.

The deal is "guided by the longstanding historical ties among the three States, based on the enduring bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite them, and building upon their shared strategic interests and longstanding defence cooperation," the ministry said.

It reflects “the three states’ shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future,” the statement added.