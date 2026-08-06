Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran not to allow opening of second corridor in Hormuz

Iran not to allow opening of second corridor in Hormuz
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran will not allow the creation of an alternative route or a second corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.

He warned that if the blockade continues, U.S. vessels and forces would face serious risks and potential casualties. The advisor also called on Washington to change its approach, saying that Iran would not tolerate the continuation of the current wansituation.

“We will never allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz,” Rezaei said.

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