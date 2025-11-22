Türkiye to offer Russia to resume 'grain deal'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he plans to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday after a G20 summit in South Africa, the Turkish leader said that on November 24 he will have another phone conversation with Putin.

"We wanted the grain corridor to reach both Europe and Africa. Unfortunately, we have only had limited success," Erdogan said.

According to him, this initiative was truly aimed at opening the way to peace.