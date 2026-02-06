US expands anti-Iran sanctions once again

The U.S. State Department announced new sanctions targeting entities, individuals and vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products.

The department said it is sanctioning 15 entities, two individuals and 14 vessels that are part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet."

"These targets have generated revenue that the regime uses to conduct its malign activities," the statement said.

Instead of investing in the welfare of its own people and crumbling infrastructure, the department claimed Tehran "continues to fund destabilizing activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran."

It warned that the U.S. will continue to take action as long as Iran attempts to evade sanctions to generate oil and petrochemical revenues that support "oppressive behavior, terrorist activities and proxies."