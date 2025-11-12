U.S. dismisses report on alleged military base on Gaza border

The White House dismissed a report that the United States is considering building a temporary military base on the border of the Gaza Strip.

"This is not something the United States is interested in being engaged in ... it's not something we are currently involved in right now," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

The official said she checked with the highest levels of the United States federal government.

"This article was based on a single piece of paper, an inquiry that somebody in the Department of Navy made about an idea that may happen in the future," Karoline Leavitt said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Washington seeks to establish a large military base in the Gaza border area, which would mark “a significant escalation of US activity in Israel.”