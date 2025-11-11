Zangezur Corridor construction to begin in 2H 2026, Pashinyan says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the start date for construction of the Zangezur Corridor. According to him, work will begin in the second half of 2026.

Construction of the Zangezur Corridor will begin in the second half of next year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He announced details of the current status of the project during government hour in the National Assembly.

"By the end of the year, a plan with all project details will be ready. These details will be approved in the 1H 2026, and actual construction will begin in the 2H 2026,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.