10 Nov. 14:30

Indonesia’s authorities do not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Group of Twenty summit in Bali personally, Reuters said on Thursday, citing an Indonesian government official.

However, the Russian leader may take part in one of the sessions of the upcoming summit online.

It was also reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go to Bali. The G20 summit will be held on November 15-16.