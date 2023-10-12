Fuzuli: 21 family to return to their hometown today

12 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another 21 families or 88 people moved to the liberated city of Fuzuli was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku today.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation, Trend reported.

Fuzuli residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has already been provided for 208 families or 749 people.