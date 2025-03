3 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first group of former displaced persons has been relocated to the restored Hasanriz village in Aghdara district as part of Azerbaijan's large-scale return to its liberated territories.

Restored Hasanriz village is now prepared to welcome its residents, with the first families to resettle being those who had been temporarily accommodated in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

Initially, 25 families, comprising 91 individuals, were relocated to the village.