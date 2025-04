30 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on his first visit to the Dominican Republic.

Lavrov’s flight landed in Santo Domingo, where Russia’s top diplomat arrived from Brazil where he attended a BRICS foreign ministers meeting.

On April 30, Lavrov is scheduled to hold meetings with his Dominican counterpart, Roberto Alvarez, and the republic’s President Luis Abinader.

The FM's visit comes as the two countries mark the 80th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.