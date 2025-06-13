Iraq сalls on UN Security Council to consider Israel's violation of its airspace

13 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

Iraq has filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, strongly condemning Israel's violation of Iraqi airspace during its missile strikes on Iran.

Iraq has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council, accusing Israel of violating its airspace during its operation to strike Iran, a statement on the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's website reads.

"The Republic of Iraq filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, strongly condemning Israel's violation of Iraqi airspace and its use to carry out military attacks in the region,”

- the text of the statement run.