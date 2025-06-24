24 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Brussels has spoken out in favor of a diplomatic solution to the problems in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, said that Tehran and Tel Aviv, amid the conclusion of the ceasefire, have an opportunity to return to resolving issues through dialogue.

“It is time to return to the negotiating table. Let this be a turning point for the entire region. I will continue to work in this direction with all parties,”

– Kaja Kallas said.